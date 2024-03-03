Invesco Ltd. Has $18.44 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 82.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 233,389 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Pure Storage worth $18,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,808.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PSTG shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSTG opened at $55.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 325.49, a P/E/G ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $55.99.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

