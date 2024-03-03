Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,154,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.20% of Vipshop worth $18,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Vipshop alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,113,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $411,586,000 after buying an additional 1,547,139 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 77.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,571,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $306,380,000 after purchasing an additional 8,106,054 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,345,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,111,000 after purchasing an additional 163,532 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Vipshop by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,062,000 after purchasing an additional 241,500 shares in the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Vipshop in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Vipshop Trading Up 0.6 %

Vipshop stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $5.15. Vipshop had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Vipshop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

About Vipshop

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.