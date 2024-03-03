Invesco Ltd. Raises Stake in Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.58% of Energy Recovery worth $18,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 376.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,910,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090,086 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 158,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 12.7% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 31,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Energy Recovery news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total value of $774,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.49, for a total transaction of $774,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 807,055 shares in the company, valued at $12,501,281.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joshua Ballard sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $115,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $976,848. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Energy Recovery stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $918.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.28. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $30.76.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $57.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.57 million. Energy Recovery had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Energy Recovery from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

