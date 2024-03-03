Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its holdings in Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,370,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,313,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of Topgolf Callaway Brands worth $18,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 270,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MODG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Topgolf Callaway Brands news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 777,959 shares in the company, valued at $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $14.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.86. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $897.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

