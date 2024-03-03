Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 66,245 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the previous session’s volume of 88,266 shares.The stock last traded at $45.65 and had previously closed at $45.86.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RSPN. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,854,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,462,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,713,000. Davis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,905,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $12,257,000.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (RSPN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of industrial US stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPN was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

