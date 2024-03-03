Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV) Stock Position Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RZV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 4.34% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF worth $10,249,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RZV. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 22,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 535.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

RZV stock opened at $104.58 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $83.15 and a 12-month high of $109.23. The company has a market cap of $270.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.30.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.