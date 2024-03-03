InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $26.41 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

