InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSX) Short Interest Down 13.7% in February

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSSXGet Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a decrease of 13.7% from the January 31st total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $157,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new position in InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSSX opened at $26.41 on Friday. InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $27.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.47.

InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0717 per share. This is a positive change from InvescoBulletShares2033 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

Further Reading

