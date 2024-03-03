Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.44% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.57. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.07 and a 12 month high of $15.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88.

In related news, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Andrew Davis sold 9,846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $150,053.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 208,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,174,857.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 38,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total transaction of $588,538.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 340,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,976.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,008 shares of company stock worth $4,160,642 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 331.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

