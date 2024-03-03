IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Short Interest Update

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,000 shares, an increase of 76.6% from the January 31st total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter worth $1,155,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 286.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 53,501 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 8.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,291,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 178,129 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 10.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 13,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at $58,000. 17.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IRS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $574.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.51.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $132.42 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 99.91%.

About IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima

(Get Free Report)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.