iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 59,310 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 112,961 shares.The stock last traded at $50.06 and had previously closed at $50.40.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.34.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILTB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,967.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,555,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,060,000 after buying an additional 1,480,166 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 5,122.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 807,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,449,000 after purchasing an additional 791,858 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,353,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 1,407.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,968,000 after purchasing an additional 368,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,380,000.

iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

