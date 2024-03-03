iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.74% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $10,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KXI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 189.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KXI opened at $59.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.58. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $64.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.56.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

