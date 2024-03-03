iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 76.5% in February

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 76.5% from the January 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock opened at $20.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $17.69 and a 12 month high of $21.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 103.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 532.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 40.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period.

The iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (IFGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Developed x US index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies that own or develop real estate throughout the developed world, excluding the United States. IFGL was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

