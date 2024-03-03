iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Free Report) by 75.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 156,463 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.42% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $11,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 659.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,079,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,295,000 after buying an additional 19,174,359 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 353.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,673,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,222 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,371 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 264.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 575,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,349,000 after purchasing an additional 417,205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,225,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,232,000 after purchasing an additional 310,850 shares in the last quarter.

EWU stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $34.04. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

