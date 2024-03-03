iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 239,249 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 478,871 shares.The stock last traded at $21.29 and had previously closed at $21.12.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSG. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

