iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 141.6% in the 3rd quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth $92,000.

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $121.85 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $123.05 and a 12 month high of $158.32. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.23.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

