Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 75.6% from the January 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Iveda Solutions Price Performance

Iveda Solutions stock opened at $1.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.70. Iveda Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iveda Solutions

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Iveda Solutions stock. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.78% of Iveda Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

