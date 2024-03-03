Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) PT Raised to $52.00

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 8.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Jackson Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JXN opened at $56.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.54. Jackson Financial has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $56.72.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.00). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Jackson Financial will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Jackson Financial

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 58.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,728,000 after acquiring an additional 273,494 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 78,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 18.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 90,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 14,012 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,485,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,299,000. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

