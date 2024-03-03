Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 33.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 690,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,211 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.42% of Janus Henderson Group worth $17,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JHG. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2,777.8% in the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

JHG opened at $31.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $27.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $22.17 and a twelve month high of $31.62.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $568.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.26 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.93.

Insider Activity at Janus Henderson Group

In related news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO James R. Lowry sold 9,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $301,691.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,265 shares in the company, valued at $1,090,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,486 shares of company stock worth $1,932,692 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

