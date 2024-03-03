Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $48.38

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.38, but opened at $45.00. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 141,112 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JANX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -32.21 and a beta of 4.23.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after acquiring an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

