Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Shares Gap Down to $48.38

Shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $48.38, but opened at $45.00. Janux Therapeutics shares last traded at $46.92, with a volume of 141,112 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently weighed in on JANX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $24.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.
Janux Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Janux Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,165,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,390,000 after acquiring an additional 495,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,351,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,526 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,106,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,929,000 after acquiring an additional 41,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,592,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.
About Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. Its lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
