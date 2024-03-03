Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Price Target Cut to $131.00

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $135.00 to $131.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.64.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $118.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $123.53 and a 200-day moving average of $127.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $147.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by ($0.04). Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 31.27%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $89,175,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 900.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 514,654 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 463,213 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 651,626 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,150,000 after buying an additional 338,882 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 558.6% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 322,775 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,780,000 after buying an additional 273,764 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,916,000 after acquiring an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

