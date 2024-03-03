Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) to “Buy”

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $40.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.28% from the company’s previous close.

ROOT has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Root in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Root from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Root presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $571.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Root has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $41.96.

In related news, insider Jonathan Allison sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $56,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,541.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the second quarter valued at about $1,991,000. Twenty Acre Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the first quarter valued at about $2,358,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Root by 448.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,174,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 960,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Root in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,516,000. 60.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

