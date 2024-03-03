JMP Securities Increases argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $471.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by JMP Securities from $462.00 to $471.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ARGX. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on argenx from $594.00 to $436.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on argenx from $518.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on argenx in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on argenx from $472.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, argenx has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.57.

ARGX opened at $393.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a PE ratio of -76.55 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $387.25 and a 200-day moving average of $450.93. argenx has a 52 week low of $327.73 and a 52 week high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $417.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.60 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 23.26% and a negative return on equity of 30.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 22.1% during the third quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in argenx by 1.6% during the third quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 2.9% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in argenx by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in argenx by 1.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 52.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany, France, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Italy. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, pemphigus foliaceus, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, bullous pemphigoid, and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy; and ENHANZE SC.

