John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Performance

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $11.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JHS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,245,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after purchasing an additional 181,973 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,171,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,383,000 after acquiring an additional 173,242 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About John Hancock Income Securities Trust

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.