John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 22.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,581 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.22% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $10,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,218,000 after purchasing an additional 622,081 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 384.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 512,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,851,000 after acquiring an additional 406,774 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 197.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 263,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 175,188 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 189,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after acquiring an additional 154,879 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JHMD opened at $33.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.16. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $33.54. The stock has a market cap of $550.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Company Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

