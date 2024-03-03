JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Price Target to $172.00

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.73.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at $157.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.88. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $96.77 and a one year high of $158.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total value of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Malaika Myers sold 3,351 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $403,292.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,304.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 66,701 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total value of $8,418,333.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,552 shares of company stock worth $9,918,594 in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hyatt Hotels

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of H. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

