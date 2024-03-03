JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Price Target to $11.50

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $12.00 to $11.50 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 7.33% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.25 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

WhiteHorse Finance Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $12.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.58 and a 200-day moving average of $12.54. The stock has a market cap of $288.41 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.28. WhiteHorse Finance has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WhiteHorse Finance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 1,130.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the third quarter valued at $71,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 342.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite.

