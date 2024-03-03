Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Gap Down to $29.91

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $28.91. Keurig Dr Pepper shares last traded at $29.05, with a volume of 13,852,978 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,066.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDP. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

