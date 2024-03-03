KeyCorp Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $275.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ADSK. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Autodesk from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.44.

Autodesk Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $225.87. The firm has a market cap of $56.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $279.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 85.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.50, for a total transaction of $461,691.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,569,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,157 shares of company stock worth $9,282,629. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 115 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Stories

