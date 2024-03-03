Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,548 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $10,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $618,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 92.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 85.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $102.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.98. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.25 and a 1 year high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 17.71%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 18.73%.

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lamb Weston from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.11.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

