Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC increased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 150.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 208.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Landstar System from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Landstar System from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Landstar System from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.00.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of LSTR opened at $186.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.83. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $208.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $192.75 and its 200-day moving average is $184.07.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 17.96%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Michael K. Kneller sold 12,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.30, for a total value of $2,325,275.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,632,468.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

