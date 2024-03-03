Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Shares Gap Down to $54.52

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.52, but opened at $53.40. Las Vegas Sands shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 1,600,323 shares trading hands.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. StockNews.com downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.82.

View Our Latest Report on LVS

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.26 and a 200-day moving average of $49.39.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 34.40%. The business’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,638,753 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,556,945,000 after buying an additional 5,439,735 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth $266,538,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,898,186 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,815,760,000 after buying an additional 4,264,043 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 214.5% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 3,110,574 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $153,071,000 after buying an additional 2,121,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Lim Capital Ltd increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 296.2% in the third quarter. Charles Lim Capital Ltd now owns 2,575,000 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $118,038,000 after buying an additional 1,925,000 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.