Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs dropped their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Acadia Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $3.56 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.60 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 0.74%. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ACHC opened at $83.99 on Friday. Acadia Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -335.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.60.
In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Debra K. Osteen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $609,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 710,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,186,799.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the first quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 49.3% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter.
Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.
