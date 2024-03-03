Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Down to $2.49

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.49, but opened at $2.43. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 626,243 shares traded.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.91 and a current ratio of 6.92. The company has a market cap of $607.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXRX. Artal Group S.A. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 117,553,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $269,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,775,050 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 24,435,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,300 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,256,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,318 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,760,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $1,194,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.