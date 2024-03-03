Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Shares Gap Down to $45.88

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.88, but opened at $44.40. Li Auto shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 1,876,254 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LI. Barclays increased their price target on Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.72.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LI. abrdn plc lifted its stake in Li Auto by 0.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Li Auto by 2.0% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

