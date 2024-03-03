Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.70

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at CIBC from $2.00 to $1.70 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

Lion Electric Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.82.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

