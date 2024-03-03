Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target Cut to $1.75

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at National Bankshares from $2.25 to $1.75 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LEV stock opened at $1.45 on Friday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The stock has a market cap of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.39 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lion Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lion Electric by 50.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 96,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,447 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 59.2% in the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 60,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Lion Electric by 9.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 16,683 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Lion Electric by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 250,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.