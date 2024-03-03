Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $4.00. Desjardins’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 72.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEV. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. CIBC dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Lion Electric from an “outperform spec market weight” rating to a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.84.

Lion Electric Price Performance

NYSE:LEV opened at $1.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.82. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.15%. Equities analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 138,721 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lion Electric by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 349,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Lion Electric by 2,691.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 747,831 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $630,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lion Electric Company Profile



The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

