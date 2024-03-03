LPL Financial LLC Acquires 118,408 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 837,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,408 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Carnival Co. & worth $11,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CCL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the second quarter worth $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter worth $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 59.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 254.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $19.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.32 and a beta of 2.54.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

