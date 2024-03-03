LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,152 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,152 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $11,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,764,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $962,604,000 after buying an additional 218,939 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,025,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $827,803,000 after acquiring an additional 274,289 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,287,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,385,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,405,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,465,000 after purchasing an additional 68,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $83.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.78. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $84.87.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 16.99%.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

