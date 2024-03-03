LPL Financial LLC Acquires 12,265 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,265 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avery Dennison worth $11,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Avery Dennison by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Avery Dennison by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Avery Dennison by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Avery Dennison by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $216.72 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $158.93 and a twelve month high of $217.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $202.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.08. The company has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.16. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 52.17%.

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.90, for a total transaction of $1,069,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,217.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

