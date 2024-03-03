LPL Financial LLC Acquires 5,329 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,329 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $10,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after buying an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 87.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,733,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,429,000 after buying an additional 1,745,231 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,567,000 after buying an additional 33,376 shares during the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $436.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $423.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $389.92. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.59 and a 1 year high of $509.62.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.45. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,607 shares of company stock valued at $23,116,062 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $330.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $427.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.68.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

