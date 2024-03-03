LPL Financial LLC Acquires 7,179 Shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 516,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,179 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 4.43% of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,289,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRET opened at $20.00 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The stock has a market cap of $227 million, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its 200 day moving average is $20.53.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%.

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

