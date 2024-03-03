LPL Financial LLC Acquires 76,714 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,714 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.76% of Global X Copper Miners ETF worth $10,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

COPX opened at $36.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.72. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43.

About Global X Copper Miners ETF

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

