LPL Financial LLC Acquires 775 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ball worth $10,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Ball by 80.4% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $64.28 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BALL. UBS Group began coverage on Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ball from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.27.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

