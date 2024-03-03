LPL Financial LLC Acquires 8,084 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,710 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,084 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of J. M. Smucker worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Barclays upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 2.0 %

SJM stock opened at $122.54 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $107.33 and a 52-week high of $159.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 14.29%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total transaction of $186,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tarang Amin purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.05 per share, with a total value of $125,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

