LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 519,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,513 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.05% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 47,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the period.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SIVR opened at $22.15 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.17.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

