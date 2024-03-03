LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 16,163 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.07% of Enphase Energy worth $11,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enphase Energy in the second quarter worth $481,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.65.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.49 and a 1 year high of $231.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. Equities analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

