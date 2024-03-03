LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $10,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVB. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 3,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $178.14 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $179.28 and a 200-day moving average of $176.97.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVB. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.34.

Get Our Latest Research Report on AVB

About AvalonBay Communities

(Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.