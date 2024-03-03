LPL Financial LLC Buys 24,966 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,966 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $10,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November during the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000.

BATS:PNOV opened at $35.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $696.00 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.00.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

