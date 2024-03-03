LPL Financial LLC Buys 314,057 Shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNMC – Free Report) by 485.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378,712 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 314,057 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 58.26% of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF worth $10,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the second quarter worth $731,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the first quarter worth $427,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 210.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF by 761.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RNMC stock opened at $31.66 on Friday. Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $31.70. The company has a market capitalization of $20.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.10.

Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

About Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1853 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is an increase from Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The First Trust Mid Cap US Equity Select ETF (RNMC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Riskalyze US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a dividend-selected, tier-weighted index of mid-cap US equities. RNMC was launched on Jun 20, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

